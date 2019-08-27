LSP: Louisiana man arrested after shooting police officer

RAYNE, La. — A south Louisiana man is behind bars this morning after Louisiana State Police say that he shot a police officer overnight.

According to the Louisiana State Police’s Facebook page, the incident happened around 11:30 PM on Monday, August 26 in Rayne, Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police were called to investigate a shooting incident that injured one officer and resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Dustin Benoit of Rayne.

According to investigators, a Rayne PD officer was shot shortly coming into contact with Benoit. Benoit then fled the area but was later captured.

Investigators say that the police officer did not fire his weapon during the encounter, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The officer has since been discharged from the hospital.

Benoit is being held in the Acadia Parish jail on one charge of Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer. Further charges are pending.

The investigation is still on-going and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.