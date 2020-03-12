LSP: Arrest made in murder of man found fatally shot in Claiborne Parish

Timothy Howell, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jason Staples. (Photo courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested a West Monroe man in connection with the death of a man found fatally shot in at a rural Claiborne Parish intersection back in December.

Timothy Howell, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jason Staples, who was found at the intersections Hoodtown Road (LA 533) and LA 146 early on the morning of December 10 by troopers responding to a report of a fatal hit and run crash.

As they investigated, troopers discovered that Staples, 44, had not died as the result of being hit by a car but had actually been shot.

Howell was taken into custody Thursday morning by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as a fugitive from Claiborne Parish. State police say he will be extradited to Claiborne Parish Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder.