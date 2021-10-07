LSP: 9-year-old seriously injured after truck fails to stop at bus stop

BELLE CHASE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 9-year-old child is receiving treatment at a hospital after being hit by a 1989 Ford dump truck.

The child sustained serious injuries after the truck “failed to come to a stop” on Louisiana Highway 23.

This collision took place around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The preliminary investigation revealed a school bus was stopped in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 23 with the stop signs extended and flashing lights activated.”

The child exited the school bus when a 1989 Ford dump truck approached the scene.

While trying to leave the roadway, the 9-year-old was hit by the truck driven by Gregory Valentine, 61, of Donaldsonville.

Valentine did not stop and in an attempt to miss the school bus, “swerved to the right onto the northbound shoulder.

The child was hit after this maneuver by Valentine.

Investigators do not suspect impairment in this case and are awaiting results from a toxicology test.

Valentine is facing these charges:

Negligent Injuring

Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

Driving with a Suspended License

The investigation into this crash remains open.