LPSO holds seminar addressing mental health for first responders

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (12/4/19) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office held a seminar addressing mental health for first responders.

Police officers, firefighters, EMS and others attended the meeting, discussing acute stress and how to seek and get support for mental health.

Those who spoke about their experiences said they deal with traumatic situations on a daily basis, which can often cause stress and depression.

Attendees were provided options for how they can deal with their stress in a healthy way along with a free lunch.