LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Lincoln Parish School Board confirmed to KTVE news that David Gullatt has resigned his position as the president and board member of the school board as of March 7th.

The resignation comes after his arrest made by the Ruston Police Department on Friday March the 4th.

According to official reports obtained by KTVE, the Ruston Police responded to a complaint at 103 North Service Road East in reference to suspicious activity and possible lewd behavior of an unidentified male sitting inside of a vehicle.

Officials say they conducted an investigation that led them to place 72-year-old David Gullatt under arrest. After his arrest, police say they later found suspected illegal drugs and paraphernalia in his possession.

Gullatt was taken into custody and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

He was charged with 4 counts of obscenity, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II – possession, and contraband.

The Lincoln Parish School Board refused to make any further comments until an official statement is released.