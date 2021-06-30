Loved ones lay former Monroe Police Chief Joe Stewart to rest

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Friends and family gathered at the North Monroe Baptist Church to pay their respects to former Monroe Police Chief Joe Stewart. For many he was more than just a colleague, he was a mentor and a leader worth following.

“As I thought about what I knew about Joe and about Joe’s life.. the first thing I thought about was a servant’s heart,” Rev. Stuart Sherman said.

Former Police Chief Joe Stewart gave almost three decades of his life to the Monroe Police Department. Those who had the chance to work with him say he was someone to look up to.

“Chief Stewart hired me, he had a love for the city. He loved the people of Monroe and he had just a big heart for the men and women of the Monroe Police Department,” Monroe Police Chief, Vic Zordan, said.

Chief Zordan said he has taken what he learned under former Chief Stewart and implements it into his work today.

“He encouraged me to be open and transparent, have conversations with the community and so we can all get together and defeat crime in the city,” Chief Zordan said.

Those who knew him said he was a man of honor and respected everyone he came across.

“He was fair in all that he did,” Rev. Sherman said. “Whether he was dealing with the public or whether he was dealing with the people underneath him, he was fair with his feelings because he cared for those he served and for those that served under him.”

Most of all, he was a man with great work ethic who loved his job and his community.

“He never hardly went anywhere without that radio. He was constantly listening to see what was going on and he was loved by all for the most part in the police department and there’s ups and downs that come with this position, but he seemed to keep it in the middle of the road the entire time,” Chief Zordan said.