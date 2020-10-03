Love Local in the Park; Live music and food trucks end at 8 pm Saturday

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Residents are enjoying everything this community has to offer at the “Love Local in the Park” event. The city of West Monroe hosted the family-friendly music festival at Kiroli park today for young, old, and even our four-legged friends. Love Local in the Park featured local food trucks, vendors, bands, and small businesses.

Some residents say it was a great way to get out of the house and spend time with family.

The grandkids wanted to get out of the house today and get some fresh air and we’re just happy to be here and have some good food, we’re excited about the food trucks and the music and just something positive,” said Cynthia Talbert, local.

Love Local in the Park runs until 8 o’clock tonight, so you still have some time to get out and hear some good music. Admission to the park is 5 dollars per person and 2 dollars for children 10 and under.