Louisiana’s “Shot in a Million” COVID lottery is officially underway

(KTVE/KARD) Louisiana’s “Shot at a Million” lottery officially began at noon on Monday. It’s the latest way to increase Louisiana’s current vaccination rate, which is currently at 33%.

“I think its very helpful and it’s a very modest, very small investment” says Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

It’s a small investment that could change the lives of some Louisianans in a big way. It’s a unique lottery; any Louisiana resident 12 years of age and older is eligible. But, they must have already received a COVID-19 vaccine, or are planning to do so, in the next six weeks

Louisiana is the latest state to roll out an incentive program; Governor John Bel Edwards took inspiration from other states with similar lotteries.

“Before launching our own program we wanted to see how well it worked in other states and quite frankly we’ve been impressed by the success that they’ve had” Governor Edwards said.

There will be 14 lottery winners which will be announced throughout July and August. The prizes consist of 9 scholarships for those ages 12-17. For residents 18 and older, 4 $100,000 prizes will be given out, and one lucky resident will win the grand prize of $1,000,000. The money for the lottery is coming from federal COVID outreach dollars, while the Louisiana Lottery Corporation is helping to structure the commission.

If you’re interested in signing up for this lottery, there are multiple ways to do so. You can call 877-356-1511. Here is a timeline on when winners will be selected and notified:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on August 13, 2021.

If you still need a vaccine, people can call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The vaccine hotline can answer vaccine questions, schedule appointments, help people find a vaccine provider or community event near them, and connect people to medical professionals.

The federal government also runs Vaccines.gov, which helps people locate vaccination locations near them.

People can also text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, to get the contact information of three locations near them with available vaccines.