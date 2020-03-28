Louisiana’s Energy Industry is Central to Keeping Families Safe and Healthy During COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (March 27, 2020)– The people of Louisiana’s energy industry are vital in efforts to stop the spread of the Coronavirus and treat COVID-19.

From the products made in facilities to critical investments in local communities, the industry is central to pandemic response efforts.

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge announced today that they are providing isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a key ingredient of hand sanitizer, to Louisiana’s Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

The IPA is being delivered to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, where Prison Enterprises will blend and package the product to make thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution statewide.

The IPA unit at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant is the largest producer of isopropyl alcohol in the world.

“These are challenging times for our families and communities,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Manager Dave Luecke.

“ExxonMobil Baton Rouge is working to ensure that our Chemical Plant continues to meet our community’s most urgent needs by partnering with the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to help provide products that will keep our neighbors safe and healthy.

Our focus continues to be ensuring the wellbeing of our entire workforce, our local communities and doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

“In Louisiana, the oil and gas and petrochemical industries are at the backbone of everything we do. From the tax revenue for local schools to the investments made by individual companies, our industry is critical to solving real challenges within our state,” said Marc Ehrhardt, executive director of the Grow Louisiana Coalition.

“ExxonMobil’s isopropyl alcohol donation will help protect the residents of Louisiana and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their commitment to the people of our state is just one example of how we can draw on our sense of community and connection to create solutions, enhance our well-being and fortify our cities and towns.”

Companies with a presence in Louisiana are also taking steps on a global scale to fight COVID-19.

The BP Foundation announced a $2 million donation to the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund, which provides support to the health care community worldwide through critical supplies and aid.

The Fund also supports efforts to develop tests, treatments and, ultimately, a vaccine for the disease. Valero Energy Corporation has also committed $1.8 million to support organizations in cities where the company operates.

