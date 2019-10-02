Women beware: Fake cop pulls over woman on I-10

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man dressed in a dark blue uniform, a badge, a police utility belt and driving a black Dodge Charger with red/blue lights stopped a woman on I-10 Sunday night on the Bonne Carre Spillway. But he wasn’t a police officer.

The alleged impersonator was described as a medium built white man, 200-pounds with brown shaved hair, and a large Chinese symbol tattoo on his the back of his neck, according to WWL.

The suspect told the victim he was pulling her over for speeding, but then claimed he smelled marijuana and searched the car.

When she questioned the way the man was rifling through her cabin, he then got back in his car and left the scene, the woman said.

St. Charles Sheriff Deputies are actively looking for the suspect and asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Tennison at 985-783-1135.

Anyone with questions about the legitimacy of an emergency vehicle with no markings should take heed to the following advice:

Slow down, make sure you are in the right lane if traveling on a multilane roadway, and utilize your emergency flashers so that the operator of the unmarked emergency vehicle knows you see them.

Call 911 and inform the dispatcher of where you are. Often, they will be able to confirm if the unmarked emergency vehicle is an actual police officer attempting to pull you over.

If possible, find a populated public area to pull over, such as a gas station, business parking lot, or somewhere where there will be a potential for security cameras and witnesses.

