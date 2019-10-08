Watchdog group files lawsuit regarding sexual harassment claim within Governor’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — A conservative watchdog group is announcing a lawsuit against Louisiana’s governor regarding a former aide.

Truth in Politics is sponsoring the suit in a push to get more information on how Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration handled sexual harassment and abuse claims against former deputy chief of staff Johnny Anderson.

Anderson resigned in 2017 following claims by Juanita Washington, then an employee at the governor’s office. Washington has spoken publicly about her accusations in recent months.

Washington settled with the state after issuing her claim.

Edwards has argued that upon learning of the accusation against Anderson, his administration requested he resign.

The filing of the lawsuit comes days before Louisiana voters cast ballots for governor. Edwards, a Democrat, faces major challenges from two Republican candidates — Rep. Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

