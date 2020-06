MONROE, La. -- The Louisiana Army National Guard is set to perform a flyover of hospitals across the state on Wednesday to honor first responders and healthcare professionals who have been working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover will be performed by two teams of four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, beginning at 11 AM. One set of helicopters will leave from Alexandria at 11 AM and are set to arrive in the Monroe area at 12 PM. The same set of helicopters are then scheduled to be in Shreveport at approximately 2:30 PM.