Waffle House wedding cake results in $1,000 worth of waffles for Louisiana newly weds

(WVLA) — (8/10/19) Hear the wedding bells and smell the waffles?

A Louisiana couple loves Waffle House so much that they decided to honor the chain restaurant with their wedding cake.

I now pronounce you husband, wife, and the best wedding cake there ever was!

Congrats Elizabeth and Hayes!

📷 Emily Songer Photo 🎂 The Royal Cakery pic.twitter.com/WIn9nVuuy5 — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 31, 2019

Hayes and Elizabeth Rivault are big Waffle House fans and have been for some time. According to Good Morning America, they couple has spent a lot of quality time there and all of their family and friends know that.

After the photo and tweets went viral, Elizabeth posted:

The wedding cake was created by Shirelle Royal, owner and founder of The Royal Cakery, in New Orleans, LA. Royal started her baking career in 1981 with a cake decorating class at a shopping mall in Mesa, Arizona. She explained the cake and the national response to the cake as being “unbelievable.”