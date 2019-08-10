Waffle House wedding cake results in $1,000 worth of waffles for Louisiana newly weds

(WVLA) — (8/10/19) Hear the wedding bells and smell the waffles?
A Louisiana couple loves Waffle House so much that they decided to honor the chain restaurant with their wedding cake.
Hayes and Elizabeth Rivault are big Waffle House fans and have been for some time. According to Good Morning America, they couple has spent a lot of quality time there and all of their family and friends know that.
“I’ve always been a big Waffle House fan and about six years ago when we start dating, I took Elizabeth there and she loved it,” Hayes Rivault told GMA. “Ever since then we’ve been going back pretty regularly.”
After the photo and tweets went viral, Elizabeth posted:
“We didn’t know it was going to be such a hit,” Rivault told GMA. “Someone showed us a pic of a Waffle House cake very similar to the one we had and that’s where the idea came from.
The wedding cake was created by Shirelle Royal, owner and founder of The Royal Cakery, in New Orleans, LA. Royal started her baking career in 1981 with a cake decorating class at a shopping mall in Mesa, Arizona. She explained the cake and the national response to the cake as being “unbelievable.”