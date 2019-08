ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Interstate 10 westbound is closed at mile marker 124.5 due to a large fire. The fire can be seen on LaDOTD cameras.

Local media says it is multiple tractor trailers that are burning on the bridge.

⚠️ BREAKING: More than one 18-wheeler is on fire on the Basin Bridge, closing Interstate 10 West headed from Baton Rouge to Lafayette. ⚠️ https://t.co/YGtbEiZLlc — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) August 26, 2019

The closure is between the Ramah and Henderson exits on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. No word on how long the road will be closed.

I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 125 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due a multi-vehicle accident. Congestion has reached 3 miles in length. All traffic is now being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell). Use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 26, 2019

You can see miles of backup for those who did not get off I-10 before the fire.