MANDEVILLE, La. — (9/20/19) St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says all subjects involved are in custody.

There is heavy police traffic in the area of U.S. Highway 190, La. Hwy 22 and the service road. Please avoid the area…. Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 20, 2019

Please keep the Mandeville Police Department, its officers and their families in your prayers. Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 20, 2019

MANDEVILLE, La. (NBC NEWS) — The Mandeville police chief confirmed Friday that two officers in the department were shot.

A source confirms to WDSU that one officer has died, and another is injured.

There is a heavy police presence on highways 190 and 22.