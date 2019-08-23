Two Louisiana middle school students charged with terrorizing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two juveniles are facing terrorizing charges following an overnight incident in which threats were made to two Lafayette Parish middle schools, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

“The safety of our students is the top priority. We take school threats very seriously, and will take every necessary measure to ensure the security of students and faculty in Lafayette Parish is not compromised,” said Sheriff Mark Garber in a statement.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies reportedly first learned of the threats during a 911 call from a concerned parent at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The caller advised an unknown male contacted her daughter and warned her not to go to school the following day, stating there would be a shooting. In subsequent text messages, the unknown caller also indicated that he was in possession of a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators took immediate action and were able to uncover threats made to two Lafayette Parish schools, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Edgar Martin Middle School.

At this time, two juveniles have been charged with terrorizing (La.R.S. 14:40.1).

Because this investigation involves juveniles, no additional information can be provided, the department said.