Tigers helping Tigers: LSU fan starts GoFundMe to purchase a new mascot costume for Clemson

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (01/10/20)-- The city of West Monroe is one of the few municipalities in Louisiana to operate a local jail. However, it's doors are expected to close in April of 2020. The jail operations will be handled by the Ouachita Correctional Center.

"Over the last few years, the number of misdemeanor inmates that we're housing has dropped significantly. Last year, we averaged less than 20 inmates. This year it's been even fewer than that," said Jeff Terrell, West Monroe Police Chief.

In addition, moving the inmates to the correctional center will be cost-effective. The West Monroe jail budget is $874,000. That budget does not include maintenance or liability costs. Let's say there are 20 inmates behind bars. That breaks down to $111 per inmate..per day.

"The Sheriff's Office has said that they would house our inmates for $31.77 a day per. Which is significantly less than it's costing us to house inmates," said Chief Terrell.

Chief Terrell says some of the funds that were being used for jail operations would now be used to fund additional patrol officers right here in West Monroe. When the jail closes, 8 corrections officers, a cook, and a major over the jail will lose their jobs. However, Chief Terrell plans to help find jobs for all the workers.

"I'm very confident that we will be able to find places for all of our employees. We are going to work really hard to do that. We have a lot of great employees that would be a benefit to someone," said Chief Terrell.