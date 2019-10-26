Three Louisiana coaches facing charges relating to fight after homecoming game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — We now know what will happen to four adults who were involved in a brawl after a high school football game.

Three coaches identified as 35-year-old Charles Booker, 27-year-old Stephan Henderson JR. and 37-year-old Alvin Hulbert, Jr. are facing the same charge of Simple Battery.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said George Foster, 53, “is charged with Simple Battery and LRS: 14:93 titled Cruelty To A Juvenile.”

The three coaches said in a statement that they were involved in a physical altercation.

The fight happened around 10 p.m. on October 18 and involved four adults and a juvenile trainer.

Foster punched the juvenile trainer and EBRSO said, “both Booker and Henderson stated they were physically punched by Foster prior to engaging in a fight, prior to this they were attempting to break up the fight between the students and other subjects involved.”

Alvin Hulbert, Jr. said he entered the fray after watching Foster hit the other two coaches.

The investigation remains ongoing and if anyone else is identified EBRSO stated they too would face a Simple Battery charge.

The Director of Communications & Public Relations for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System provided this statement:

“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System conducted an initial investigation into the incident that occurred at the Scotlandville High football game on Oct. 18. The district is addressing the matter per district policy.”

EBRPSS also stated that “no one has been placed on leave at this time.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.