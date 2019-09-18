Suspect involved in Louisiana cocaine ring sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

LAFAYETTE, La. – The last defendant in a Calcasieu Parish cocaine distribution ring was sentenced last week in Lafayette.

United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey sentenced Derrick Harrison, 41, of Houston Texas to 151 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

He was sentenced on Sept. 9.

Harrison previously pleaded guilty in 2018. Harrison was one of six defendants named as part of an indictment filed December 14, 2017.

From January 2016 to August 2016, Harrison conspired with four co-defendants to distribute cocaine in the Calcasieu Parish area.

Harrison lived in the Houston area and supplied cocaine to Vanchiese Green, who served as a middleman for Eric Beloney, Anthony Celestine and Donnie Lewis for distribution of cocaine in Calcasieu Parish.

Beloney acquired nine pounds of cocaine on July 26, 2018, using Green as a conduit to acquire the narcotics in Houston.

On his return to Lake Charles from Houston, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Beloney’s car and found 9 pounds of cocaine and 16 grams of cocaine base.

Following the traffic stop, officers executed a search warrant at Beloney’s residence and recovered additional controlled substances, approximately $3,432 in cash and a Hi-Point .40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen. T

Ramicke Taylor was a courier of cocaine and cash for the Vanchiese Green Drug Trafficking organization.

Altogether, the group was responsible for distributing from 50 to 150 kilograms of cocaine. All six defendants have now been convicted and sentenced for their part in the conspiracy.

Vanchiese Green, 43, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 109 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Eric Beloney, 43, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 188 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine).

Anthony Celestine, 44, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 212 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Donnie Jermaine Lewis, 42, of Houston, 9, was sentenced to 212 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Tramicke Taylor, 44, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to five years of probation for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.