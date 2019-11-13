Suspect in Louisiana civil rights activist’s death indicted on murder charge

Louisiana

by: Tyler Waggenspack

Posted: / Updated:

Baton Rouge Police Department

Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) — The man accused of killing a well-known Baton Rouge civil rights activist has been indicted on a murder count.

Ron Jermaine Bell was officially charged with second-degree murder Wednesday morning in court for the death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

Joseph died back in July after her body was found in the trunk of a car off North 20th Street in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner at that time said Joseph died from suffocation.

Joseph was an outspoken advocate for African-American rights, and even founded the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum in Baton Rouge.

Bell was a tenant of Joseph’s. BRPD believe the motive in her killing was the fact Bell was behind his rent payments.

If convicted, Bell could face a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories