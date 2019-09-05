Breaking News
LA DOTD opening Warren/Kiroli Road roundabout this afternoon

State Farm to cut its auto insurance rates in Louisiana

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana’s largest auto insurers plans to cut its rates for drivers, starting in November.

State Farm announced Thursday that it will drop car insurance rates for more than 1 million policyholders by 2.6%. The insurer says that will be the fourth rate reduction in two years, a total cut of more than 10%.

The lower premium charges will begin Nov. 25, when people get new or renewed policies.

State Farm is one of several car insurance companies that have decreased rates in recent months. Still, Louisiana’s average car insurance premiums remain among the highest in the country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss