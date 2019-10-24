Skeletal human remains found near Toledo Bend Lake

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hunters discovered skeletal human remains in a wooded area near Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies recovered the remains with help from the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory after the hunters alerted authorities.

Now, the LSU FACES Lab is attempting to identify them.

At the point, the sheriff’s office says, the cause of death has not been determined.

