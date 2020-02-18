Sheriff’s office employee in Louisiana not facing punishment in connection with deadly off-duty shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVLA) — A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office employee is not going to face any charges relating to an off- duty shooting at his home.

This is the conclusion of an investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

The Livingston Parish District Attorney released this statement:

There will be no criminal charges brought against a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office employee who shot and killed an individual who came to his home while off duty and threatened him,” according to Twenty First Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. After reviewing the findings of the investigation done by the Louisiana State Police, Perrilloux stated that Browning’s actions did not constitute criminal conduct under the law which allows deadly use of force when it is in self-defense by one who reasonably believes that he is in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm and the killing is necessary to save himself from that danger. “In this case, Mr. Browning was at his home when Mr. Sparkman arrived unannounced and threatened him while armed with a handgun then physically attacked Mr. Browning. It is clear that Browning’s actions were reasonable and necessary to protect himself,” stated Perrilloux.

