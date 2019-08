Friday morning a sanity hearing is taking place in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse for the 18-year-old charged with murder in a deadly crash on Siegen Ln. last month.

According to Louisiana state police Jack Jordan ran his Toyota pick-up truck into the back of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne’s Nissan Rouge.

The collision resulted in Stephanie Payne’s vehicle catching fire.

Jordan admitted to intentionally causing the crash, according to the Louisiana State Police.

His bond was set at $502,000.