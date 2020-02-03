Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing an ambulance in Texas has been arrested after a police chase in Louisiana ended in a traffic jam.

Louisiana State Police say officers located 19-year-old Kendall Tyson behind the wheel of the ambulance along Interstate 20 near Shreveport. Police say she was stopped by slowed traffic near Bossier City.

News outlets report medics had discovered the ambulance was missing when they attempted to respond to a 911 call and the vehicle wasn’t there.

Officers say Tyson appeared to have been driving impaired. She was booked in jail.

It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.

