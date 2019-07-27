POLICE: Late-night lawn mower stroll leads to 4th DWI arrest

THIBODAUX, La. (WDSU) —

A Thibodaux man has been arrested for his fourth DWI after a late night lawn mower stroll, police say.

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue said Paul Hebert, 36, was arrested Tuesday night.

According to the report, police responded to a report of a person driving a lawnmower on St. Mary Highway near Ridgefield Road.

Officers located Hebert who was crossing the intersection on a tractor-style Craftsman riding lawnmower.

A traffic stop was immediately conducted, at which time Hebert showed signs of alcohol impairment, according to the report.

Hebert refused to cooperate with Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and later refused to submit to a breathe test.

During the testing process, Hebert became physically and verbally irate with officers, while making death and retaliation threats toward the officers.

Hebert also threatened the officers’ jobs, according to police.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for Hebert’s blood to be drawn at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, but Hebert was denied any medical treatment at L.P.C.C., due to his continued erratic behavior.

The search warrant was later executed at an area hospital, where he had to be physically restrained by police after threatening hospital staff.

A sample of blood was taken from Hebert and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, pending results.

Hebert was booked on charges of DWI – 4th and subsequent offenses (felony) and public intimidation threats (felony).

He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $21,000 bond.