Police issue BOLO for murder suspect

(KLFY) — Basile Police are searching for a suspect for attempted murder.

Timothy Lyle Birotte, 49, is wanted by Basile Police Department for the attempted murder of his 39 year-old female companion.  

According to Basile Police, the female was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Police say Birotte fled the scene, in a black 2013 Dodge Charger, bearing LA license plate 437 CIF. 

If seen, contact 911, Basile Police Department (337) 432-6625, or nearest Law Enforcement Agency.  Suspect should be considered dangerous.

