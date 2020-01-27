Police in Louisiana continue investigation into weekend shooting of toddler

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Deputies are continuing their investigation today into the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in south Caddo Parish this past weekend, said Sheriff Steve Prator.



The child was driven to Willis-Knighton South hospital by his mother on Saturday afternoon after he was shot in the shoulder at his residence on Post Oak Drive in Keithville.

He was later transported by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for further treatment. He remains there today with a non-life threatening injury.



Sheriff’s Detective Dennis Williams said at least three people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting – the child, his mother, and a 10-year-old boy.

The loaded handgun was left on top of the mother’s bedroom dresser. Detectives are still trying to determine exactly what occurred and are working with Child Protective Services; however, they believe the shooting was accidental.



On Saturday, when deputies responded to the scene of the shooting in the 1900 block of Post Oak Drive in Keithville, they found 28-year-old Jecorey Harris inside the residence.

Harris, who is a family member of the victim, refused to allow deputies into the home. After a three-hour stand-off, Harris exited the residence without incident, just as deputies were preparing to make entry into the house.

He was arrested for obstruction of justice for denying deputies access to the scene.



The investigation is on-going.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.