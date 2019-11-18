OOPS! Former Governor Edwin Edwards is mistaken for John Bel Edwards

Baton Rouge (WGNO) – Okay, so they’ve both governed our state, they’re both Democrats, and one of them will be in the Governor’s Mansion for four more years.
But a word to the wise for national media: former Governor Edwin Edwards is not the same man as Governor John Bel Edwards– even if Edwin did show up at John Bel’s re-election victory party Saturday night!
More on the Associated Press mistake that would have surprised both “Edwards-es” in this video clip from WGNO News.
