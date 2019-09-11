One Louisiana store lets you celebrate your favorite football team with meat

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana sports fans are riding high after big wins from the Saints and Tigers this past weekend and on Monday Night Football.

That excitement clearly influenced workers at a Rouses store in Lafayette.

A post on social media shows sausages contorted to read ‘WHO DAT’ and ‘LSU’ among the frozen meats at the Rouses on Johnson Street in Lafayette.

Rouse's y'all! 🥰 Posted by Tanya Moneaux Primeaux on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

LSU picks back up this Saturday against Northwestern State, and the Saints will travel to Los Angeles Sunday to once again take on Rams, a game you can watch on KARD FOX 14