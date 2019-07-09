Old, vacant homes and a business will be demolished in Rayville

RAYVILLE, LA (7/9/19) Outside of the Rayville Police Station, old walls of an abandoned building were coming down Tuesday, with around 20 more homes to follow suit.

Once the rubble is cleared, the properties will pave the way for new opportunities, like a new parking lot for the Rayville Police Station, all thanks to a twenty thousand dollar government assistant grant specifically designed to help beautify a city or town.

Mayor Harry Lewis says these homes are “Rodent infested, you have drug use, That’s what what they’re eventually used for and we just want to eliminate that problem. This is a great opportunity to do that when you get grant money and the property owners agree to allow you to do that.”

The old veterinarian supply building is the first building to be demolished. And over the next month or so, the town will then focus on residential building. And not only will the town get a face lift, it could also be a source of jobs and a boost to the town’s morale.

“Wow, this is the first is the first time I’ve ever seen, you know, somebody want to do something like this, that’s wonderful” says Quisey Mack, a Rayville resident. “We’re going to have jobs, now people not you now going to be so homeless on the streets they they can go out, they’ll have more things to do things to eat, they’ll be occupied, especially for the younger ones.”