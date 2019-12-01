New Orleans Police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — (12/1/19) New Orleans police say 11 people were hit in an early morning shooting on the edge of the city’s famed French Quarter.

#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Canal Street. Initial reports showing multiple victims. A suspect has been apprehended near the scene. No further details at this time. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

A police release says two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made. Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained.

UPDATES | What we know and don't know so far: https://t.co/BTOLv1zI7U



-10 shot on Canal Street in New Orleans

-2 in critical condition

-1 person detained as person of interest

-No motive or suspect(s) yet pic.twitter.com/pTrARJVU7T — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) December 1, 2019

Police say 10 people were taken to two hospitals and an 11th was a walk-in. Further details haven’t been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.