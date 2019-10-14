National World War II Museum opening academic building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/16/19) Shreveport water and sewer customers will be repaid millions of dollars after a Caddo Parish Judge today ruled in favor of a class action lawsuit that claims they have been over billed for almost a decade.

The lawsuit, filed March 29, 2017 by Scott Pernici, Michael Jones and Mark DeFatta on behalf of anyone who has paid a water and sewer bill from Shreveport for at least 10 years, claimed the City used a system that took the highest usage months to compute charges in the lowest usage months, violating the ordinance that determines how water and sewage should be billed.