Mississippi woman dies in fatal train crash in Louisiana

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal train crash in Webster Parish that claimed the life of a Mississippi woman Sunday night.

According to LSP, it happened on Louisiana Highway 532 near Harvey Barber Shop Road just after 10:00 p.m. Troopers say 52-year-old Brenda Dills of Moss Point, Mississippi was inside of her 2018 Chrysler SUV when the train collided with her vehicle at a railroad crossing.

Dills was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her SUV. She died from her injuries.

Troopers say they are still searching for reasons why Dills’ vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks. A toxicology sample was taken from Dills and submitted for analysis.

There were no reports of injuries from anyone that was on the train.

