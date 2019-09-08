Man killed in Louisiana train accident identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — (9/8/19) A man killed in a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a train in Louisiana has been identified.

News outlets report the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says 36-year-old Bruce Dominique Jr., of Bossier City, was walking Friday afternoon beside a moving train, when an 18-wheeler crossed the railroad tracks, causing the truck’s trailer to pivot, pinning Dominique against the train.

Dominique was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died at 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Dominique was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

