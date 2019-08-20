Man charged in act of revenge porn that disrupted Bossier school

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested, accused of obscenity in an act of revenge porn that played out on the grounds of a Bossier Parish school.

Andrew Caufman, 29, is charged with 35 counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, disrupting operations at a school, and 7 counts of obscenity after Bossier investigators say he distributed nude photos of a former dating partner on the grounds of the school where students were present.

Caufman was taken into custody Monday afternoon by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for his arrest and booked into Bossier Max. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Under Louisiana law (RS 14:283.2) , it is illegal to intentionally disclose an “image of another person who is seventeen years of age or older, who is identifiable from the image or information displayed in connection with the image, and whose intimate parts are exposed in whole or in part,” when it was obtained with the understanding that the image was to remain private and the person disclosing it knew or should have known that the person in the image did not consent to the disclosure of the image. The law also specifies that the disclosure of the image is done with “the intent to harass or cause emotional distress to the person in the image, and the person who commits the offense knew or should have known that the disclosure could harass or cause emotional distress to the person in the image.”

“Private images should remain private,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington in a statement announcing the arrest. “The law of ‘revenge porn’ was enacted in 2015 here in Louisiana to address the matter of unlawful and non-consent of the distribution of images that were intended to be private. Keep it private, plain and simple.”

Conviction on the charge can result in a fine of up to $10,000 and up to two years in prison.