Louisiana State Parks to offer seasonal discounts

BATON ROUGE, La. – (8/21/19) Louisiana State Parks will be offering additional discounts on overnight facilities at the 21 parks located through Louisiana.

Following the MILITARY and BADGE discounts for active/retired military and first responders, two discounts will be offered seasonally with a third discount offered year-round.

62 PLUS – 50% off campsite stays year-round for customers age 62 and over.

SNEAUX – Customers age 62 and over are eligible to book 4 consecutive campsite nights and receive the next 3 nights free; valid annually October 1 – January 31.

GET OUTSIDE – 15% discount on overnight stays in cabins Mondays – Thursdays only; valid annually September 1 – January 31.

The discounts are valid using the Louisiana State Parks online reservations system at www.ReserveLaStateParks.com. These discounts cannot be used with other discounts. Identification for the 62PLUS and SNEAUX discounts will be required at check-in.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.