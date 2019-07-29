Louisiana sanitation worker killed when pickup hits a trash truck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La (7/29/2019) — According to Louisiana State Police, a sanitation worker is dead following a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Investigators say it happened around 6 a.m on LA Hwy 73 (Jefferson Highway) near Castle Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police identify the man killed as Ricky Mitchell, 40, of Baton Rouge.

LSP says the trash truck was stopped and Mitchell was standing behind the truck when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado slammed into the back of the garbage truck.

WVLA/WGMB reported the road was closed for several hours as police investigated.