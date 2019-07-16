Louisiana man arrested for causing second fatal crash in less than four months

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. — An Ethel man has been arrested after police say he struck and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after noon on Monday in West Feliciana Parish.

Police say 60-year-old Salvatore Euggino was driving west on LA Highway 10 when he struck and killed 50-year-old Ricky Pourciau who was walking on the shoulder. Euggino fled the scene but was later located at a local business.

Troopers say that Euggino was not under the influence of alcohol during the time, but a blood test was taken to determine if drugs were involved.

Euggino was arrested and charged with Negligent Homicide, Hit & Run, and Careless Operation. He was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center.

This is not the first time in recent memory that Euggino was arrested for Negligent Homicide.

Troopers say that Euggino was arrested back in March when he crossed a no-passing centerline and struck another vehicle, killing the driver.

