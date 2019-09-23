Louisiana man accused of attempting to hit police horse with bottle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly tried to hit a police horse with a glass bottle, according to a social media post by the Lafayette Police Association #905.

It happened early Sunday morning, in downtown Lafayette, the post read.

26-year-old Leo Prejean was reportedly intoxicated when the incident occurred.

He was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and interference with police dogs.

Prejean was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with no bond.