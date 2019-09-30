Louisiana law enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old girl

WALKER, La. (WVLA) — The Walker Police Department needs your help.

14-year-old Dakota McDade has been missing since Friday, September 27.

McDade is from Walker and the WPD said, “Dakota is 5 – 4, 125 lbs, brown hair & eyes and was last seen Friday (9/27) at Creekside Apartments in Walker wearing black & white shorts, gray Bethany Church shirt and a black jacket.”

Police ask that you be on the lookout for a teal colored backpack on McDade.

If you have any information on the location of Dakota McDade, please call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.

The Walker Police Department said, you can also provide an anonymous tip “by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777 and following the directions.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.