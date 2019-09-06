Louisiana immigration detention rates at all-time high, straining legal resources

(WVLA) – (9/6/19) In early August, Barbara Rodriguez drove 16 hours from Miami to the remote immigration detention center in Pine Prairie, LA where her husband had been detained for a little over a month.

This was the second time Rodriguez made the long trip from Florida to see her husband who came to the United States from Cuba in May seeking asylum. Rodriguez asked that his name remain anonymous, nervous it would have a negative impact on his case.

This trip to Louisiana, her mission was two-fold.

Rodriguez pushed through a night of little sleep to leave Pine Prairie at 3 a.m. on Aug. 12 to participate in a small protest outside of the headquarters of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown New Orleans. The gathering drew family members and friends of people who have been detained for months at a time in Pine Prairie and other detention facilities in remote corners of Louisiana.

To read the full article, visit The Daily Advertiser

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.