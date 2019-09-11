Louisiana elementary teacher and principal placed on admin. leave after 4-year-old child wanders from campus

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A teacher and principal from Park Vista Elementary are on administrative leave in connection with a 4-year-old found wandering during school hours.

According to St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins, teacher Laura Baron, and Principal Joseph Joubert are on leave pending an investigation from the school board and law enforcement.

The child’s mother, Letendre Ford says she shared a Facebook post about a child walking on his own outside of school.

She later found out that is was her son.

A neighbor, Jamara Jenkins, found the boy and brought him back to school.