LIVESTREAM OF NEWS CONF: TIP lawsuit against Gov. Edwards

Senator Sharon Hewitt, Juanita Washington and TIP representatives are holding a press conference at the 19th Judicial District Court.

The news conference is starting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8.

According to organizers, this is what will be discussed during the news conference:

Former Office of the Governor employee Juanita Washington is joining Senator Sharon Hewitt (District 1) and Truth in Politics (TIP) to announce a lawsuit against Governor John Bel Edwards’ regarding former Deputy Chief of Staff Johnny Anderson. Anderson resigned in 2017 following accusations of sexual harassment and abuse claims from Washington.

19th Judicial District Court is located at 300 North Blvd.

