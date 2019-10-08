Livestream: Gov. Edwards Campaign responds to TIP lawsuit

Prominent female leaders including Rep. Barbara Carpenter and Rep. Katrina Jackson will speak today at 2:00 p.m. in defense of Governor John Bel Edwards over a lawsuit by watchgroup Truth in Power (TIP) alegging a mishandling of sexual harassment in his administration.
Mobile users can watch the livestream here.
