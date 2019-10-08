Livestream: Gov. Edwards Campaign responds to TIP lawsuit

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Prominent female leaders including Rep. Barbara Carpenter and Rep. Katrina Jackson will speak today at 2:00 p.m. in defense of Governor John Bel Edwards over a lawsuit by watchgroup Truth in Power (TIP) alegging a mishandling of sexual harassment in his administration.

Mobile users can watch the livestream here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss