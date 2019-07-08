Jury selection begins in trial of former student accused in LSU hazing death

(7/8/19) BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — Jury selection is expected to start today in the case against former LSU student Matthew Naquin.

Naquin is accused of forcing fraternity pledge Max Gruver to drink a fatal amount of alcohol in the fall of 2017.

Naquin is charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors claim Naquin deleted nearly 700 texts and photos less than an hour after learning investigators wanted to search his phone.

If convicted, Naquin faces up to five years in prison on the negligent homicide charge alone.

