I-10 bridge in Lake Charles safe to traverse after bridge inspection completed by DOTD

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

(DOTD)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Laura left a lot of damage in its wake.

Laura was so powerful it pushed the Isle of Capri’s riverboat casino into the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles.

The riverboat came to rest against the pilling of the bridge and a tugboat towed it out, according to Louisiana DOTD.

The bridge has been inspected and it is considered safe to reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories