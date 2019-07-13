Health Department closes some oyster beds

BATON ROUGE, La. (SEOC) – (7/13/19) The Louisiana Department of Health closed oyster beds in areas 1-22 beginning in advance of the landfall of Tropical Storm Barry.

This includes areas from Lake Borgne to the mouth of the Atchafalaya River.

This closure is being taken as a precautionary measure due to Tropical Storm Barry affecting the health of oysters in these harvest areas.

These shellfish-growing areas will remain closed until state health officials determine the waters are clear and within approved area criteria established by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program.

