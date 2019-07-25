Gov. Edwards: Louisiana has 10th fastest-growing economy in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. – (7/25/19) Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement on Louisiana’s record high GDP of $256.45 billion, an annual growth rate of 3.8% in 2019Q1.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), Louisiana has the 10th fastest growing economy in the U.S.

“This latest ranking is further proof that Louisiana’s economy continues to grow and move in the right direction. Just this month, we have seen the largest unemployment decline since last year of any state, the lowest it has been in 11 years, personal income is at an all-time high and for the first time in a long time, our state debt is declining. We are continuing to attract new business and industry while retaining and expanding our existing businesses and implementing programs in Louisiana to further strengthen our workforce.” Gov. John Bel Edwards

Louisiana’s GDP is at a new record high: $256.45 billion, compared to $247.2 billion in 2018Q1 and $255.5 billion in 2018Q4.

Non-durable goods manufacturing was the main contributor to growth, contributing 2.09 percentage points.

Retail trade contributed 0.82 percentage points and mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction contributed 0.80 percentage points.

Click here to read the BEA report.

