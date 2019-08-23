Former Gov. Blanco’s visitation open to public today

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — Late Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco is expected to arrive at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral Friday morning around 10 A.M.

Doors will open at 12:30 P.M. for public visitation and remain open until 8:00 P.M.

The Diocese of Lafayette says Former Governor Blanco planned these events with her family and the diocese for about a month while in hospice care.

“We wanted to do everything we could to make her farewell exactly what she wanted it to be, and it was a real gift to have her with us that last month because she was able to make her wishes very clear”, said Diocese of Lafayette Communication Director Blue Rolfes.

Rolfes said while the Baton Rouge services were much more about the public life of the former governor, Saturday’s service will be about the private life of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco known by her family and closest friends.

State Police and local law enforcement are working with the diocese to ensure a safe experience. They will close St. John Street in front of the cathedral Friday and Saturday.

After ceremonies Saturday her family will hold a private burial in an undisclosed location. Only one former governor is buried in Lafayette. That is Alexander Mouton in 1885.